This year has been the year of the Africa Cup, an edition that has given us great moments but that, like everything, has to come to an end. And its end has come with a grand final that pitted the Nigerian team against the Ivory Coast team. For this reason, below we leave you with the latest champions of the Africa Cup.
The Elephants overcame several obstacles and were crowned in the final against Nigeria by a score of 1-2. Below we leave you with the latest champions of the Africa Cup.
In the Africa Cup held in 2004 in Tunisia, it was the hosts who emerged winners of the tournament after beating Morocco in the final by two goals to one.
In the next edition it was the Egyptians who took the lead after beating Ivory Coast on penalties, thus winning the 2006 Africa Cup
The Egyptian team retained its title in the next edition after beating the Cameroon team this time by the minimum.
The Egyptian team made history by winning this competition on three different occasions, 2006, 2008 and the 2010 edition after beating the Ghana team by one goal to zero.
Just as Egypt made history in the three previous editions by winning the tournament, in the 2012 edition the Zambian team also made history by winning the tournament for the first time in its history after beating Ivory Coast in the final in the penalty shootout
The title of African champion was short-lived for the Zambian team as the following year a new edition of the Africa Cup was held and it was the Nigerian team that won the tournament after narrowly beating Burkina Faso.
Ivory Coast and Ghana met in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in the 2015 edition. It was the Ivorians who took the tournament home after winning by one goal to zero.
The Algerians added an African Cup to their record after beating Senegal in the final by one goal to zero in the 2019 edition.
After being runners-up in the previous edition, the Senegalese managed to win the Africa Cup in the following edition after beating the Egyptian team on penalties. In this match we saw a confrontation between Mané and Salah
Ivory Coast, with goals from Franck Kessié and Sebastien Haller, beat Nigeria in the 2024 grand final. The Elephants had an uncertain start to the tournament, but were able to recover to take the title.
