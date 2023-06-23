After his successful stint on the HBO Max series “Euphoria”, zendaya returns with a film that promises to raise the temperature in movie theaters. Luca Guadagninothe director of the acclaimed “Call me by your name”, places her as the protagonist in “Challengers” (Challengers)the story of a dangerous love triangle in which together with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist they dispute not only the most important game of his tennis career, but also that of his sentimental life.

What is “Challengers” about?

The title of the tape makes it very clear. “Challenging” tells the story of an unexpected confrontation. Tashi (Zendaya) She is married to Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), a champion who simply hasn’t seen another win in quite some time. When his wife, who also trains him, tries to bail him out, he learns that his next opponent is none other than Patrick (Josh O’Connor)her ex-boyfriend and also Art’s former best friend.

In this mess, victory in one of the most important matches of their lives becomes a problem that will not only be fixed on the pitch, but also in the bedroom. What will happen in this dangerous love triangle and who will emerge as the big winner? That is the answer that the two-time Emmy winner will answer in the cinema.

“Challengers” plays it this year

Directed by Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino and written by Justin Kuritzkes, the Warner Bros. film has received the R-ratedthat is to say, only for adults. The film will hit the big screen next September 15 in the United States and one day before in Latin America.

Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Photo: Composition/TNT/HBO Max

After his successful passage in the Emmy Awardswhere Zendaya became a two-time winner of the award, this new foray into film is expected to live up to what her fans expect.