This Thursday June 22, the United States Navy revealed that it would have been the first to receive the sound of the implosion of the Titan submersible.

According to the statements of a senior official of the entity, the noise was picked up by a top-secret acoustic detection system which they use to detect enemy submarines.

“The US Navy conducted an analysis of the acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior Washington ministry official confirmed to The Wall Street Journal. .

The information was shared with the people in charge of finding the submersible. In fact, the sound occurred near the place where the remains were found and shortly after Titan lost contact with the surface.

“The Navy began listening to the Titan almost as soon as the submarine lost communications, according to a US defense official,” according to the report from the aforementioned outlet.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows their Titan submersible beginning a descent.

And what about the blows that gave hope of life?



In the early hours of June 21, the United States Coast Guard, which was participating in the search operation for the Titan submarine, announced that they had detected noise.

The ‘knocks’ were believed to be the submersible crew trying to communicate; however, the findings of the Navy’s secret microphones confirmed that the ‘thumps’ being heard were not from the Titan crew, but from sounds from the ocean or another nearby ship.

Well, according to information from the official to The Wall Street Journal, Titan would have imploded the same day it disappeared, that is, last Sunday.

