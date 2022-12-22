The US-supplied HIMARS missile systems proved crucial in August with the Ukrainian attacks that drove the Russians out of Kharkiv and then out of Kherson last month, bolstering Kyiv’s strategy of striking Russian command and control points, logistical routes and ammunition depots.

The White House said the officer met Zelensky in Pakhmut, a frontline city in eastern Ukraine, earlier in the week and asked him to hand over his medal to Biden as a sign of gratitude.

The White House stated that the officer also wrote a letter to Biden expressing Kyiv’s appreciation for the American assistance, which contributed to the survival of many.

“Well, it’s not deserved, but it’s appreciated,” Biden said while receiving the medal from Zelensky.

The White House said Biden later delivered two military coins to Zelensky, one for the officer and one for the Ukrainian president.

Biden also pledged to bolster Ukraine’s air defense, saying, “That’s why we’re going to provide Ukraine with a battery of Patriot missiles and train your forces to be able to use them accurately.”

“You are the man of the year,” Biden told Zelensky of Time magazine’s decision to name him as the Person of the Year 2022.

Reception at the White House

On Wednesday, the US President received his Ukrainian counterpart at the White House, where he reaffirmed to him the continuation of US support for his country with the continuation of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Zelensky told the US president in a meeting in the Oval Office: “Thank you first and foremost. It is a great honor for me to be here.”

Zelensky arrived at the White House wearing his usual olive green jacket, while Biden wore a blue jacket and tie in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The Ukrainian president, who said earlier that he would like to come to the United States, expressed his appreciation to Biden, the US Congress and the American people for all of their support.