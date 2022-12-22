Gino Assereto is already part of his past. Jasmine Pinedo He lives a happy stage in the sentimental aspect. The model and former television host left behind her relationship with the reality boy, which ended in 2020 after seven years together, and she has started a new romance with a mysterious Uruguayan heartthrob. In an interview for the program “The blowout of the Chola”which will only be broadcast this Saturday, December 24, the “Chinita” told details of how her love situation is.

What did Jazmín Pinedo say about her new Uruguayan lover?

After announcing the progress of the dialogue, ‘Crash’ Mandros He could not contain his curiosity and asked Jazmín Pinedo about the subject, because speculation began in the world of show business a few days ago. “You have referred to how your heart is doing and for several months it has been beating a little more. Since your trip to Uruguay you gave the surprise, because the marriage was one day, ”the presenter told him.

Let’s remember that Jazmín Pinedo’s sister lives in Uruguay and the former reality girl traveled to that country to be present at her wedding, but recently it was reported that she would have returned on more occasions.

Jazmín Pinedo is dating a Uruguayan. Photo: Instagram

“There is already someone else in your close circle,” added ‘Choca’ Mandros, simulating a Uruguayan accent. L The popular “Chinita” accepted that she is dating that person. “Leave me then, I deserve it,” she replied.

“I am calm, I am happy, I am having a good time, I am happy that my daughter is healthy. My heart is calm, step by step, calmly always ”, said the host of “More shows”. Everything indicates that, in the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”, the model will surprise her followers when she talks about that mysterious Uruguayan heartthrob.

‘Metiche’ affirmed that Jazmín Pinedo started a romance

Rumors about the new romance of Jazmín Pinedo increased after the driver Kurt Villavicencio, better known as ‘Nosy’, will ensure that the ex reality girl would be dating a uruguayan man.

“I have received information that Jazmín Pinedo, in Uruguay, would have a romance, that she would have a lover. In Uruguay, she has her sister, who is already married, has children, has a life there… These days Jazmín Pinedo has traveled to Uruguay, so we will suddenly know if the heartthrob is true, because it is information that has arrived of several of Jazmín’s followers,” he said.

Jasmine Pinedo flirting with ‘Jaimito’?

In the month of September, Jazmín Pinedo revealed that the new Jaimito from “Al fondo hay sitio” was her crush. His statement caused a stir and many wanted to know what was between the two.

In this regard, the driver tried to justify what she said. “I made a joke about the characters from ‘AFHS’ because it seems to me that a generation has come together,” she said in “El reventonazo de la Chola.”