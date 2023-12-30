













There he made comments about the tools on which this musical experience is based and how flexible they are for those who have enough creativity and skill when working.

Rigopolous, speaking about Fortnite Festival and the future, he commented '[queremos] continue to deepen the toolset to empower the world's creators to beat us at our own game'.

To the above, this designer added '[…] Yeah, [deseamos que la gente haga sus propios videojuegos musicales en Fortnite]! Or a musical shooter. Or a musical parkour game. Or a musical title fight. Or a musical puzzle'.

As can be seen, the leader of Harmonix himself has several ideas to expand what it offers. Fortnite Festival in the form of derivative projects, all of which would carry the 'music inside'.

Alex Rigopolous also stood out 'there are so many possibilities that we don't even dream that some creators will have a great idea and the set of tools available to build it'. This suggests that Harmonix expects a lot from players.

Slip and slide up the pentatonic scale with the Sludgie Keytar. Earn it through the premium Opening Night Festival Pass once you reach 8,000 Festival Points! pic.twitter.com/xng0xFQWKM — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 27, 2023

Fortnite Festivaldespite needing Fortnite to be played, it is not an alternate game mode or minigame. It is actually a complete title the same as LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racingnot a passing modality.

So you will continue to receive content, especially songs, as well as new options, over time. Like the original Battle Royale, it is a free experience but has microtransactions built in.

Apart from Fortnite Festival We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

