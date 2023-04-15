Ukrainian President Zelensky imposed sanctions on 438 Russians and 254 companies from Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian citizens and Russian companies. Decrees published on Saturday, April 15, on website Zelensky’s office

In total, 438 individuals fell under the restrictions, they are divided into two lists. The first lists 351 people who were subjected to “personal special economic and other restrictive measures,” as noted in the explanation. Sanctions against all of them were introduced for 10 years.

Restrictions also affected 254 Russian companies, including Yandex, Gazprom structure companies, 1C.

The sanctions were introduced by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Another list contains 87 people, including many athletes, as well as the daughter of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Ksenia Shoigu.