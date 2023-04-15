The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most anticipated titles of recent years and only in recent months has Nintendo released gameplay videos that made us understand the contents of the aforementioned work.

In this sense, Nintendo has in the last few hours published descriptions on the official website of the title in question which explain, without revealing too much, some details related to the first minutes of the game.

In these descriptions there are no real spoilers but only brief descriptions of how the adventure with the protagonist begins Links. You can find these descriptions below:

The Sky: Link begins his journey on one of the many mysterious floating islands that have suddenly appeared in the skies above Hyrule. It is there that our hero will have to acquire new skills before returning to the surface world to begin his epic adventure. The Surface: The sky isn’t the only thing that’s changed in Hyrule. Familiar locations have been radically transformed, with new cities, cramped caverns and mysterious chasms appearing across the world, all waiting to be explored. Explore: Link must travel across the vast lands and skies of Hyrule to uncover the origins of the mysterious darkness that is plaguing the realm.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildwill be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.