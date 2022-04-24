After several international visits to Ukraine, including the one last Thursday by Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, this Sunday kyiv received the highest-level representation of the US Administration since the Russian invasion began, formed by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. As reported by Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, he has already held a meeting with Blinken. The two officials of the Joe Biden Administration have landed in Ukraine amid the bombing in the east and south of the country by Russian forces. The White House has not confirmed either the trip or the appointment between the leaders. The US State Department has declined to comment on questions from Reuters.

Prudence and caution have always preceded the arrivals of leaders in kyiv since the Russian invasion began, but this time the suspicion shown by the delegation that has traveled to Ukrainian territory is even greater. Zelenski has warned before the arrival of Blinken and Austin that he hoped that the appointment would have concrete results and “not just gifts or cakes”. “We are waiting for specific things and specific weapons,” Zelensky said Saturday during a press conference in the Ukrainian capital’s metro. “As soon as we have enough weapons, believe me, we will immediately take back this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied,” the country’s president said.

The adviser for European affairs of the Ukrainian presidency, Igor Zovkva, has detailed in an interview granted to NBC that Zelensky will ask Washington for anti-missile, anti-aircraft systems, armored vehicles and tanks.

In a tweet posted this Sunday, President Biden wrote: “Two months after Putin launched an unprovoked and unwarranted attack on Ukraine, kyiv is still standing. President Zelensky and his democratically elected government remain in power. We will continue to support the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their homeland.”

Blinken and Austin’s visit is the first high-profile US trip to Ukraine since the war began on February 24 and comes two months after the invasion and at the height of attacks in regions bordering Russia. It also comes as the situation in the shattered port city of Mariupol remains bleak. The latest of many attempts to evacuate civilians has failed this weekend. The situation facing the beleaguered unit of Ukrainian fighters sheltering in tunnels under a steel mill is becoming increasingly desperate.

Washington’s silence on the visit contrasts with Zelensky’s boast to reporters. Many analysts have been struck by the silence maintained on other occasions about visits by foreign leaders for security reasons, in contrast to the announcement on this occasion the day before. Zelenski took the opportunity to say that he will ask Blinken for the same thing that he asks of the European authorities or of Pedro Sánchez: concrete facts and not words, as he insisted on Saturday in front of dozens of international journalists.

Precisely this week, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will also be in Ukraine, who will arrive in kyiv on Thursday after passing through Turkey and Russia. Precisely, the order of the trip has outraged Zelenski, who criticized that Guterres passes through Moscow before Ukraine and has reproached that this is not the logical order for a visit of this type. “In Moscow there are no corpses in the streets,” Zelensky reproached.

