Egyptian hospitals also received 17 injured people, along with 12 companions, who were distributed to hospitals in Al-Arish, the Nasser Institute in Cairo, and Burj Al-Arab in Alexandria, to be treated for the serious wounds they sustained as a result of the violent Israeli bombing of Gaza, bringing the total number of injured people transferred to Egypt so far to exceed 100.

On the other hand, the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing received 92 relief aid trucks carrying medicines, food, baby formula, and water, bringing the total of aid trucks that arrived in the Strip since October 21 to 567 trucks, while the aid stock in the city of Arish faces a shortage that threatens the continued flow of relief materials to residents. The sector whose humanitarian needs are increasing day after day.

Al-Arish Airport continues to receive humanitarian aid planes arriving from various countries and organizations, the latest of which was an Emirati plane that carried a field hospital scheduled to be established in Gaza to perform surgical operations and treat the wounded, with a capacity of 150 beds, as part of the humanitarian Operation Gallant Knight 3.

In Cairo, the Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, discussed with the Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, plans to expand the scope of life-saving aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Adhanom stressed during the meeting that the global organization continues to work with Egypt to increase the delivery of medical supplies, improve humanitarian coordination, and strengthen overcrowded health workers and facilities inside Gaza, while enhancing preparedness for health emergencies in neighboring countries.