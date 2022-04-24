His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his victory in the French presidential elections.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations and wishes to the French President for continued success and progress and prosperity for the French people, stressing keenness to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar messages of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron.



