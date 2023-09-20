Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Zelensky asks the UN Security Council for Russia to lose its right to veto

September 20, 2023
Zelensky asks the UN Security Council for Russia to lose its right to veto

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN General Assembly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN General Assembly.

The president participated in a Council meeting on the war. Russian ambassador was present.

September 20, 2023, 11:07 A.M. The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, proposed this Wednesday before the UN Security Council several measures that aim

limit Russia’s power in the organization as a permanent member of the Council with the right to veto. The Ukrainian president, who appeared dressed in khaki green, proposed that, given the difficulty of reforming the structure of the UN bodies themselves, the right to veto be circumvented in the following way:

Every time a State applies it, the issue reaches the General Assembly, which could annul it with a qualified majority.

Furthermore, he proposed that a State be suspended from the Security Council “when it resorts to aggression against another nation in violation of the founding charter of the UN.”

The Ukrainian president assured that the Russian invasion of his country is “criminal.” “Most of the world recognizes the truth about this war. It is a criminal, unprovoked aggression by Russia on our nation with the aim of seizing the territory and resources of Ukraine,” Zelensky told the Russian ambassador to the UN.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

September 20, 2023, 11:07 A.M.

