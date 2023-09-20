Right in our childhood! Netflix will add an iconic animated series from the 90s and 2000s to its growing catalog of content. The streaming platform continues its strategy of acquiring content from other brands to keep its entertainment offering fresh and varied, now will include a Cartoon Network cartoon that we previously found on the HBO Max service.

After Netflix included two of HBO's most notable productions in its catalog, both produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, 'Band of Brothers' and 'The Pacific', The streaming platform has announced that an animated series will soon be added mythical that, to date, was only available on HBO Max because it is owned by Warner Bros.

Is about “The Powerpuff Girls”, which will be available on Netflix starting in SeptemberThis was confirmed by the Red N streaming platform on its social networks.

“The Powerpuff Girls” is expected to be fully included in the Netflix catalog, with its six seasons in total, while HBO Max will keep the three-season reboot that aired between 2016 and 2019 exclusively, so those, They will not belong to the streaming giant.

In the competitive streaming market, exclusivity is a key factor, but it is common for viewers to be able to access content from different brands on various platforms, although with certain restrictions. For example, it is impossible to watch a Netflix series or movie on HBO Max, but the opposite is true, allowing the arrival of HBO titles to Netflix since last summerthanks to an agreement in which Warner gave up the rights to series like “Insecure.”

Do you remember ‘The Powerpuff Girls’? This is his story

The Powerpuff Girls, also known as The Powerpuff Girls, are a trio of iconic animation characters. The plot revolves around three young sisters with superpowers: Bonbon, Bubble and Acorn. They were created by Professor Utonium in his laboratory by accidentally combining ingredients that included sugar, spices and everything nice, but he also accidentally added an element called “substance X”, which gave them supernatural abilities.

Together, The Powerpuff Girls fight villains and protect the fictional city of Townsville of the threats that stalk it. The series combines action, humor and positive values, becoming a benchmark in animation during its time.

“The Powerpuff Girls” originally premiered in 1998, marking the beginning of its popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s. During that period, the series enjoyed a strong following among both children and adults. , thanks to its unique animation style and entertaining narrative.

In addition to the television series, “The Powerpuff Girls” also spawned several films and television specials, including ““The Powerpuff Girls: The Movie” in 2002 and “The Powerpuff Girls: Generation Z” in 2009. These film adaptations further extended the influence and legacy of superpowered heroines in pop culture.

When does ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ premiere on Netflix?

“The Powerpuff Girls” will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, September 26, this Incorporation into the Netflix catalog marks the first time that the animated series, which originally belonged to HBO Max due to its link with Warner Bros., is available on the world’s largest streaming platform.

The arrival of “The Powerpuff Girls” to Netflix expands the offering of classic animated content on the platform and offers subscribers the opportunity to relive or discover this iconic series from the 90s and 2000s.