The President of Ukraine, Volodomir Zelenskyannounced a possible offensive by Russia in the coming days, but assured that his country is much stronger than a year ago when the war began, in an interview that he has given to various Italian media and that was published this Sunday on the eve of Prime Minister’s visit Giorgia Melonito kyiv.

(Also: The US claims to have evidence that China plans to send weapons to Russia)

“This week we can face the revenge of Russia, there is talk of an offensive on the way. There is nervousness. Some parts of Ukraine have been living like this since 2014. But the Russians are not as powerful as they were a year ago, when they didn’t have enough resources to occupy our country anyway. Today they are weaker and we, on the other hand, are stronger,” Zelenski said in interviews published in media such as “La Repubblica” or “Corriere della Sera”.

The Russians are not as powerful as they were a year ago, when they didn’t have enough resources to occupy our country anyway. Today they are weaker and we are stronger. See also Guest of the day - Could the Minsk Agreements help reduce the tension between Russia and Ukraine?

He assured that “the war will be short” and victory will be achieved. “The faster it is, the fewer victims we will have, in 2014 the conflict was frozen and it did not go well for us. The Minsk agreements gave Putin time to prepare the sudden attack last year, we will not fall into the same trap again.

(Keep reading: Across the world there were economic repercussions)

Our soldiers are more motivated because they defend their families, their homes. Instead, we have seen that the economic sanctions against Moscow are of great help, they give us time and space to organize ”, he added.

(Also read: What can happen after Putin?)

Zelensky stressed the need “to maintain Italian support, which is central to guaranteeing that of other countries and this also applies to the unity of Europe, where Italy has a leading role in the economic, social and political fields.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine turns one year old this week. See also Zelensky announces that Ukraine will formally request its "accelerated accession to NATO"

Regarding the latest statements against Zelenski by Meloni’s ally in the government, the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, the Ukrainian president joked that he would send him vodka to change his mind.

While he also considered the importance of Russia “maintaining a pragmatic attitude, otherwise we run the risk of World War III”.“I think they are very aware of this,” the president added.

(We recommend: ‘Even if you are not on the front line you can feel that there is a war going on’)

On whether he is afraid that Ukraine will be left alone, Zelenski stated: “Whoever considers that at some point we could be abandoned, is that they have not understood the deep motivations of our battle. We are not the three hundred Spartans, nor do we feel like heroes, but we know that Europe is behind us and that it understands the danger of the Russian threat”.

EFE