Ukraine’s secret services, presided over by Volodymyr Zelensky, warn of “large-scale exercises by Russian strategic nuclear forces” | Photo: EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukraine’s secret services launched an alert this Sunday (19) that Russia is preparing to carry out “large-scale exercises of strategic nuclear forces” as a form of “blackmail”, on the eve of the visit of the president of the United States, Joe Biden , to Poland.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it had confirmed that Russia is preparing components of its nuclear forces to carry out maneuvers involving the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles.

In preparation for such exercises, the operation of the centralized system of combat control of the Russian Armed Forces was tested and, as part of this test, the nuclear forces were placed on the highest level of combat alert, indicates Ukrainian intelligence.

According to Kiev’s secret services, the decision to carry out the maneuvers is part of an attempt to create obstacles for Biden’s visit to Europe. The American president will land on Monday in Warsaw, Poland, on a trip that coincides with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Moscow’s strategy is to use “direct nuclear blackmail” to “weaken international support for Ukraine”, indicates Kiev intelligence. The warning comes days after the Norwegian Defense Ministry’s annual report raised the possibility that Russia had transferred part of its nuclear capabilities to ships and submarines in its Northern Fleet.