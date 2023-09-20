Zelensky added at the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly that while the world has various agreements restricting the weapons themselves, “there are no real restrictions on armament.”

Below are the highlights of Zelensky’s speech:

Russia aims to tear apart Ukrainian lands.

Some European countries provide undeclared support to Russia.

Russia is using the food crisis on the global market as a weapon to barter for Ukrainian territory.

US President Joe Biden stressed in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly that “the Russian attack on Ukraine endangers the security of all countries in the world,” stressing the continuation of “support for Ukraine in confronting the Russian attack.”

Zelensky’s speech came at a sensitive stage in his country’s campaign to maintain international support for its battle, nearly 19 months after Moscow launched a large-scale attack, which was met by Ukrainian forces three months ago with a counterattack that did not advance as quickly as Kiev and its allies had expected it to happen.