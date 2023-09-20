One of the main doubts of employees is knowing how are they going to retire and if the amount they acquired during their work period is sufficient for the moment they stop working, that is why there are tools that allow you to do the calculation of the amount you will receive at the time of retirementand here we will explain how to use them.

It was this Monday, when Afore Coppel presented a pension simulator that allows you to make projections that will allow you to know the estimated amount of savings for retirement. Afore individual accountas well as the approximate pension you could obtain as an employee and as a result of the support.

According to Afore Coppel, Of the 13.7 million clients who have an account with this administrator, 58 percent correspond to young people under 35 years of age, which opens a window of opportunity so that they can maintain active contributions and begin making payments. voluntary contributions from now on, which would allow the amount of the pension to be improved.

According to National Survey of Financial Inclusion (ENIF)At the end of 2022, 4 out of every 10 adults reported not having any type of savings. Likewise, at the end of June 2023, according to data from the Consarit was revealed that only 3.3% of the SAR’s total assets in 26 years are voluntary savings.

Afore Coppel He pointed out that the simulator is designed for employees who belong to the Afore generation, who contribute to the IMSS and can be consulted at the following email address: www.aforecoppel.com/pensiones-simulator

In the case of the Afore Coppe clientsl, which represent 20 percent of the national market, their data will be preloaded to make the query more agile, as long as they have a username and password on the page. For those who do not have an account in the Afore Coppe websitel, the simulator will guide them on the data they must fill out and where to find it. It should be noted that this tool considers recent changes to the Social Security Law with the 2020 reform.

Afore: How to use the new pension simulator?

It is important that you know that to perform a personalized calculation, the simulator requests information about employee’s contributed weeks, salary level, accumulated savings, current and retirement age, as well as voluntary contributions.

The result shows a savings estimate that would be accumulated at the selected retirement age, as well as the monthly pension amount that could be accessed with the accumulated savings.