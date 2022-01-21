Meanwhile that Nintendo Switch continues its run, between highly anticipated upcoming titles and record sales, the big N is preparing to strengthen too Nintendo Switch online – monthly subscription to play online which also allows access to a rich catalog of games from the past – especially with the imminent arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

As all fans surely know, we are talking about a particularly loved (and even hated by some) title of the branded brand Nintendo, game that according to what was revealed by the Japanese company will be made available in February, although there is still a specific release day missing.

In the tweet published to announce the arrival of the game it was also specified that to be able to access it, it will not be enough to be subscribed to the service Nintendo Switch online, but it will also be necessary to have the so-called “expansion pack”, given that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is a title that is part of the catalog Nintendo 64.

In case you don’t know it, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask was the second installment of the IP to make it to the Nintendo 64 and, unlike its predecessors, is characterized by a style that differs greatly from the other titles in the saga, with more gloomy tones and tending to the “macabre”.

Impersonating the well-known Link, in fact, the players would have found themselves having to save the world of Termina, apparently condemned by the imminent crash of a huge moon that will hit the planet within three days. Armed with courage and the ability to go back in time, we would therefore have to do everything in our power to avoid disaster while also trying to clarify some strange characters apparently eager to hinder us in every way.

In short, while that Microsoft continues to disrupt the market with off-scale acquisitions e Sony continues to support its heavier productions, too Nintendo it goes on its particular path, detached from the rest of the competition and always able to make the public particularly discuss, both for better and for worse.