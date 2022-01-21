The winter market is on fire, these are the latest news and rumors as of January 21:
The Barcelona youth squad has played 18 games this season with José Mourinho’s Roma, with only 5 starts, so he has not been able to shine as expected. From Spain they point out that Mallorca and Cádiz would be behind the player and would like a transfer of the player until the end of the season.
The starting goalkeeper of the French team had Antonio Conte on tenterhooks about his possible departure this summer, but his renewal has already arrived. The goalkeeper who has played 395 games since his arrival in 2012 extends his contract for two more years.
Al Hilal would have offered Arsenal a loan until the end of the season, taking care of his salary with a €10M purchase option at the end. Arsenal is interested in saving Aubameyang’s salary and would be willing to accept the offer, so everything would be in the hands of the Gabonese striker.
Conte sees him as a perfect player to occupy the lane for his Spurs and the Wolves would not object to letting him out if they reach the amount they ask for. At the moment the first offer has been €18M well below the €24M that the wolves are asking for. If Tottenham is able to reach that amount, the Spaniard could sign with a new team.
The offers for the Atlético player have not been long in coming. Firstly, David Beckham’s Inter Miami, secondly, his friend Gerrard’s Aston Villa, who has just signed Coutinho, and lastly, a recently promoted team from Asia that would put a lot of money on the table for him. We’ll see what happens with Lucho’s future…
Juventus wants to close it in this winter market. The offer would be €35M plus Kulusevski (valued at another €35M) to reach the €70 requested by Fiorentina. The player would arrive charging €6M and would open the door for Morata to end up in the ranks of Barcelona.
Since his appearance at Ajax, his time in Turin has not been as the player would like. Barcelona, Bayern and Chelsea would be on the track of the player and his representative, Mino Raiola would have valued him at €65M to leave Juventus. His representative would have already had contacts with the Barça club and the player would be a dream for Xavi Hernández.
The player spoke on his social networks and made it clear that he was not going to give in to blackmail. Barcelona will surely lose more than Ousmane, but they are clear that the player has already played his last game with the Blaugrana shirt. The drawback that Dembélé has is that we are in a year where there is a World Cup and he needs minutes, so he will have to choose: the stands or minutes away from Barcelona. Chelsea and Newcastle are the first teams that have sounded for the Frenchman’s departure in January.
Cristiano and United’s experiment is not bearing the fruit that the Portuguese hoped for, which is why he is rethinking his departure in the summer. Manchester is aware of his future because he wants to close a tour of the United States, where Cristiano would be the great claim. As his future is in the air, United is in suspense…
It’s hard to keep thinking that PSG can keep signing, but it is. According to the latest information, the French midfielder of the Spurs would be about to sign with the Parisian team. The operation would be the biggest in the winter market and would greatly strengthen PSG ahead of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.
#Latest #rumors #news #transfer #market #Cristiano #Dembélé #Nbombélé #Ligt
