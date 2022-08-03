Umm Al Quwain (Union)

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, represented by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, approved the second batch of loan beneficiaries within the new housing policy, which includes 500 decisions worth 400 million dirhams. It comes within the framework of a comprehensive plan that aims to announce 3,000 loan beneficiaries during 2022, at an average of 500 housing decisions per month.

Engineer Mohammed Al-Mansoori, Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, valued the state’s interest in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai God”, and Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, to provide sustainable government housing as a top priority for the happiness of citizens and the quality of their lives, and this was embodied through the adoption of huge budgets for this vital sector.

He stressed that the beneficiaries of the second batch were notified, via text messages, to proceed to update their data and provide the required evidence through the digital channels of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, to start the procedures by choosing one of the four national banks with which the program concluded a partnership agreement in this regard, which is First Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, under which housing loans will be financed, noting that the names of the beneficiaries of the second installment come within the new housing policy, which includes 500 decisions worth 400 million dirhams, as part of a comprehensive plan aimed at announcing 3,000 Beneficiary of loans during 2022, at a rate of 500 housing decisions per month.

He pointed out that cooperation with national banks will contribute to maximizing the benefit in terms of reducing the customer’s journey and facilitating it, since the branches of these banks cover all regions of the country, and their electronic systems are advanced, smooth and accessible to everyone, calling on all beneficiaries to shorten their time to benefit from ready-made designs and the service of Darak’s library for housing designs. Provided by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program

He said that the announcement of the names of the beneficiaries of the second batch comes as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership, and to complement the program’s efforts in implementing the new housing policy approved by the Council of Ministers to finance loans for government housing programs, and the new financing program for housing loans worth 11.5 billion dirhams, benefiting 13,000 citizen families. This confirms the wise leadership’s interest in providing a decent life for the people of the Emirates, and in everything that achieves a decent life for them, as a top priority.

Al Mansouri explained that the program aims to enhance integration with local governments and national banks, unify efforts to serve the sons and daughters of the Emirates, enhance stability for Emirati families and provide a decent life, stressing the role of the new housing policy in sustaining funding sources, meeting current and future housing needs, and promoting partnership between the public and private sectors. To facilitate the financing of housing loans for citizens benefiting from the program.