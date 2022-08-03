Tunisia (Union)

Yesterday, the leader of the Brotherhood “Ennahda” movement in Tunisia, Rashid Ghannouchi, appeared before an investigative committee, accused of inciting against the security forces and insulting them and state agencies.

This investigation comes against the background of what was issued by Ghannouchi in a speech eulogizing a leader of the “Brotherhood” last February, in the governorate of Tataouine, southern Tunisia, about the abuse of security men, when Ghannouchi described the security men as “tyrants.” Ghannouchi’s interrogation comes two weeks after he appeared before the judiciary on suspicion of terrorism financing and money laundering, related to suspicious money transfers from abroad to an association called “Namaa Tounes.”