The president-doctor: “Desire and determination”. The technician and the most experienced give the charge towards the match from inside or outside. Sturaro wants to be there against Cagliari. Criscito and Destro are also candidates for the decisive challenge to Joao Pedro and his companions

Genoa – Two days of celebration, before diving into the most important week. A week from inside or outside, the one that leads to the direct confrontation with Cagliari. Winning him would feed the dream of a miraculous comeback, equalizing him or losing him would push the Griffin down into the abyss, with the specter of the derby a week later to face.

