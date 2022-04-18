Actor Alexander Trofimov, who became popular after the role of Cardinal Richelieu in The Three Musketeers, in an interview with Izvestia on Monday, April 18, spoke about working with director Leonid Kheifets, who passed away earlier that day at the age of 87 .

“I met Leonid Efimovich many years ago in one television work. Since then, we have not seen each other, many years have passed <...> My sincere condolences, ”Trofimov commented on the death of the director.

It is clarified that this refers to a TV show based on the play “Profitable Place” by Alexander Ostrovsky.

“The work proceeded with all sorts of moments, somewhere there were difficulties. I tried to understand his, so to speak, desires, thoughts on this matter. He tried to listen to me. It wasn’t easy,” the actor added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova noted that Leonid Kheifets was boundlessly devoted to art. According to her, the director, being a sensitive, sympathetic and benevolent person, put his soul into the education of a whole galaxy of talented directors.

Kheifets became famous for numerous theatrical productions, the most famous of which were Ivan Turgenev’s Rudin (1970), Ivan Goncharov’s The Cliff (1973), Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard (1976), Alexander Ostrovsky’s Profitable Place (1978).

Kheifets was also engaged in teaching activities, in 1971-1980 he taught at the Mikhail Shchepkin Higher Theater School, then at the Boris Shchukin Theater Institute. In addition, he was a professor at the Department of Drama Directing, artistic director of the GITIS workshop.

In 1983, the director received the title of Honored Artist of the RSFSR, and in 1993 – People’s Artist of Russia. In addition, he is a laureate of the State Prize of the RSFSR in the field of theatrical art (1991).