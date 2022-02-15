The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the words of US President Joe Biden about US democracy. She shared her opinion in Telegram-channel.

According to Zakharova, the US has never paid to protect freedom in its own country.

“They never even paid their bills. But I saw how Russia ensured the protection of democracy in Crimea, recognizing its true manifestation – the referendum. And further. Yes, for the US, freedom has a price. For us, freedom is priceless. Let them know ours, ”the diplomat wrote in response to Biden’s statement that the United States was ready to pay any price to protect freedom.

Earlier, the US President said that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the situation. He agreed with the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow the path of diplomacy in the situation around Ukraine. According to him, the US and Russia should work on a diplomatic solution to the situation along with European partners and allies.