The latest statement by the German Ministry of Internal Affairs about the possibility of disconnecting Telegram in the country is a public declaration of war on the popular messenger. This opinion expressed on Wednesday, January 12, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

“In Germany, a targeted political campaign is gaining momentum, the task of which is to limit what you think the Telegram messenger. I love it, ”Zakharova sarcastically.

The diplomat listed the steps taken by various departments of the Federal Republic of Germany against the messenger, according to the website kp.ru…

“High-ranking officials of the German Ministry of Justice, leaders of the federal states, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Nancy Feser, and other prominent politicians and officials have already spoken in favor of introducing a partial blocking. Not without financial pressure: several court proceedings were opened, involving fines for Pavel Durov’s company. Berlin offers to put pressure on the “cart” from Brussels as well, “Zakharova wrote.

“Yes, official Berlin has publicly declared war on the Cart. Otherwise, it is impossible to qualify coordinated interviews between two members of the federal government, ”concluded an official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier that day, German Interior Minister Nancy Feather did not rule out the blocking of the Telegram messenger in the country, but only if the measures of influence do not work properly. At the same time, the minister spoke in favor of a unified European approach to regulating the activities of messengers, since “Germany cannot cope alone,” reports RT…

In turn, the deputy of the Landtag of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate from the Alternative for Germany party Joachim Paul told Izvestia that the threat of blocking the Telegram messenger in the country contradicts the Federal Republic of Germany’s status as a rule of law.

On January 9, it became known that Telegram’s management faces millions in fines if it continues to violate German law. So, in accordance with the legislation of the country, the company, in particular, was obliged to appoint a contact person in Germany.

At the end of December 2021, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed out that a political campaign to limit the work of Telegram is gaining momentum in Germany. Ministers and high-ranking officials are in favor of partial blocking, she said.

In the same month, Feather announced that Germany would fight hate speech on Telegram. She expressed her intention to ensure that public calls for violence in the messenger stop.

The minister also recalled that the Federal Office of Justice held two lawsuits against Telegram for violating the “Network Protection Law”. At the same time, Telegram representatives left the relevant claims without comment.