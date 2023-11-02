Helsinki | A new tourist destination is wanted from Hylkysaari, a hotel and cabins are planned

A hotel and cottages are planned for the island off Helsinki.

Korkeasaari Hylkysaari, located on the south side, is being planned as a year-round recreational and tourist destination. They want to keep most of the four-hectare island open to all city residents.

Hylkysaari is owned by the private company Valo Finland oy. In 2021, the state-owned Senaatti property was sold to Saari’s company for 7 million euros.

The owner’s goal is to renovate the island’s oldest houses, the villa Villa Ida and the pilot station building. Both buildings are protected.

An extension and hotel facilities are planned for the pilot station built in 1909. Additional construction on the island is planned for approximately 1,000 square meters. In addition, cabins suitable for accommodation have been planned for the area. The facility buildings built in the 1980s are to be demolished.

Wreck Island during its history has functioned as a cow pasture and a shipyard area, among other things. The pilot station building served as a maritime museum between 1973 and 2007 before moving to Kotka. The island’s buildings have been empty for the past few years, waiting for repairs.

Nowadays, Hylkysaari can be reached by walking through Korkeasaari along two artificial earth ramparts. In the future, it is planned to go to the island by water, in which case there would be a bridge for light traffic at the ramparts.

Hylkysaari is marked in the general plan as an area for recreation and tourism. The area needs a site plan change enabling development, which the city has started preparing.

The current materials can be found in Helsinki’s map service. Opinions can be given on the participation and evaluation plan prepared as a basis for the zoning on 17.11. until. The materials can be found from 30 October to 17 November. also from hel.fi/plans.

The plan change proposal is to be submitted to the Urban Environment Board for consideration in the spring of 2024.

Valo Finland oy organizes an event open to everyone on Monday, November 13. from 12:30 to 3 p.m., where you can get to know Hylkysaari and the plans. Access to Hylkysaari is by walking through Korkeasaari.