Although Gaijin had stopped supporting these operating systems, players could continue to run it.

Gaijin has his sights set on the future, and that is why today he announces a great step for Crossout: the title, which is increasingly brutal, will completely abandon the systems of 32-bit. Despite the fact that its developers had stopped supporting this class of OS some time ago, Crossout was still available in the form of a 32-bit game client, but the next update it will also put an end to this possibility.

This is announced in the official website of the game, as they plan to put all their effort into current technologies: “Technological progress does not stop, and to follow it more successfully, we must take this last step and stop supporting an outdated architecture,” the statement reads. However, the developers also provide some indications so that all users can downgrade to the 64-bit version, if they have the proper system.

To change the version, we just have to uncheck the corresponding box in the settings panel of the launcher, which is named “Use 32-bit version”. In the case of having a 32-bit system, it is recommended to use a 64-bit OS. Added to this, Gaijin assures the community that they will not perceive No change between versions, which will provide the same Crossout experience while working on improving the game on current systems.

And it is that Gaijin pretends follow the technological news with eyes wide open, something that has been demonstrated with the graphical benefits of Crossout on Xbox Series. Therefore, although the title abandons an already old system, it will continue to press the accelerator to give us the most memorable vehicles and crashes. You can play Crossout for free to discover a frenetic experience that, with the recent pack of The rogue still active, continues to expand the possibilities of users.