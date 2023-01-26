Mexico.- Jalisco, the land of the beautiful Yuliet Torres once again he witnessed that every time he goes out into the streets it is to become the center of attention and on this occasion he was no exception, much less when he did not do it alone, because he was accompanied by another beauty, also Mexican Alemia Rojaswho as a couple did crazy things.

The publication was released on the account of instagram from Guadalajara, Yuliett Torres who posted some photos of the meeting she had with her new friend, but they were not just any photo, they are images in which they made it clear that they are women on a totally different level, showing off their charms and beauty, all dressed in some daring dresses

blacks that allowed to see more than expected.

In total there were 4 photos that Yuliett Torres published where they took advantage of long stairs to pose in a great way, of course from the top to give their fans the best angle and more when both models are experts in generating sensations for people, both to men, which is more common, as well as with women, since they have been classified as examples to follow in order to have figures like theirs.

Yuliet Torres He thanked the social networks for having helped him meet Alemia and for this reason he made that publication, “The father of social networks that we can also meet real people like her… I love her and you?”, were the words of the influencer, unleashing the madness of her fans who agreed with it.

This is how impressive Yuliett Torres and her beautiful friend looked | Photo: Instagram

The daring of the photos were undoubtedly the outfits of both Models Well, they left little to the imagination, the shortness and the poses they adopted made the publication have in a very short time more than 143 thousand likes and hundreds of comments in which they praise the beauty of the influencers.

Alemia Rojas and Yuliett Torres are the current influencers who dominate the networks thanks to their spicy content and very good quality, always seeking to deliver the best every time they update their networks.