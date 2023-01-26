Liverpool’s Brazilian striker can be freed up for the summer. Watch out for Buchanan on the right
It is the dear old necessity that becomes a virtue. Inter in total self-financing regime is forced to take a narrow path, very narrow on the market: you have to work with your imagination, transform the crisis into an opportunity. And, more generally, to adapt to these sad times that have made the Italian championship a passing tournament for those who are only waiting for green fields and Premier League pounds.
#Firmino #Inter #future #BecaoNdicka #Skriniar
Leave a Reply