Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Yuliana Lizarazo gave the first surprise at the WTA in Bogotá

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
yuliana lizard

yuliana lizard

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

She beat the Slovakian Ana Karolina Schmiedlova.

The Colombian Yuliana Lizarazo gave this Tuesday the great surprise of the day in the Colsanitas WTA Cup, contest that takes place at the Country Club of Bogotá, by eliminating the Slovakian Ana Karolina Schmiedlova, sixth favorite of the tournament and champion in 2018, and keeping the quota for the round of 16.

The keys to victory

Yuliana turned a first set and even match point against in the second period and defeated his rival with partial 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) and 6-2and thus achieved his first advance to the round of 16 of a WTA tournament and this Copa Colsánitas.

With the victory, she secures 30 WTA points and will have to face the Swedish Mirjam Bjorklund, who on Monday beat the Mexican Renata Zarazua.

In parallel, Ekaterina Gorodze, from Georgia, beat Colombian Yuliana Monroy in stadium 2, over whom she won 6-0 and 6-3.

At this time, the Colombian Camila Osorio, from the Colsanitas Team, will debut in the main singles draw of this Colsanitas WTA Cup.

