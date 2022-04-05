Dubai (Etihad)

The Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee, headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, decided to issue a warning to Sharjah Club, and a fine of 25,000 dirhams, for violating the rules and regulations in force in the Football Association, regarding the privacy of official documents.

A fine of 10,500 dirhams was also imposed on Al-Jazira Al-Hamra in the first division, for obtaining seven cards per match for its players.

And decided Inter City lost its match against Gulf United 0-3 and incurred the costs of the referees for not attending the match, and issued a warning penalty to Al Gharbia Club for violating the match operations protocol, and punished Fleetwood United with a penalty that drew attention for the same reason, in the third division competition.

In the U-21 Youth Cup, I decided to stop Al Rams players Hamad Al Tunaiji and Mohammed Al Shehhi for two matches and fined him two thousand dirhams each for uttering the match referee in inappropriate terms.

The committee issued a warning penalty to Ajman in the U19 Youth League, for entering a player who is not registered or authorized to enter the players’ dressing room, and punished Al Nasr technical director Abdullah Al Jasmi with a warning penalty and a fine of 4,000 dirhams for uttering the referee in inappropriate terms, in the Junior League competition Under 17 years old.