KONAMI announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise with tons of rewards. By logging in for seven different days between November 27 and January 5, 2024 we will be able to get the card Obelisk the Tormentoruntil 1,000 Gems and some aesthetic rewards to embellish our profile.

But that’s not all, in the same period the 25th anniversary setwhich will allow us to obtain the card Slifer the Sky Dragonand the Secret Pack “The Servants of Ra”with which it will be possible to obtain the card Winged Dragon of Ra.

CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF THE YU-GI-OH CARD GAME IN YU-GI-OH! MASTER DUEL WITH EXCLUSIVE REWARDS, NEW ITEMS AND MUCH MORE Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces the arrival of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Campaign, available now in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. To celebrate a quarter of a century of incredible Duels, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL offers players a variety of free login bonuses, including 1,000 gems. And there’s more: players will also have the unique opportunity to obtain the three iconic Egyptian God cards with alternative artwork. A great week for Dueling!

By logging in to Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL on seven different days during the campaign, from November 27, 2023 to January 5, 2024, players will be able to earn numerous rewards, including 1,000 Gems and an Egyptian God card: the mammoth Obelisk the Tormentorin Royal Finish and with alternative artwork. Here are all the login rewards: Day 1: Royal Finish Card Obelisk the Tormentor (alternative artwork)

(alternative artwork) Day 2: 500 Gems

Day 3: “The Ones Who Serve Ra” Secret Pack Ticket

Day 4: 300 Gems

Day 5: Icon Obelisk the Tormentor (alternative artwork)

(alternative artwork) Day 6: “The Ones Who Serve Ra” Secret Pack Ticket

Day 7: 200 Gems Rule the skies with the Yu-Gi-Oh Card Game 25th Anniversary Set!

Available from November 27, 2023 to January 10, 2024, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary Set will give players the opportunity to get another alternate Egyptian God card. The majestic Slifer the Sky Dragon will dominate your decks with other items dedicated to the Crimson Winged God. The complete set, which can only be purchased once, includes Slifer the Sky Dragon (alternate artwork) in Royal Finish edition, 25 Master Packs containing 3 SR Cards per pack and three other items Slifer the Sky Dragon: Duel Field, Sleeve and Icon. The entire set is available immediately for just 2,500 Gems. Unleash the glory of Ra with a new Secret Pack

The third of the three Egyptian God cards can be acquired through the brand new Secret Pack “The Servants of Ra”. This pack will be available in the in-game store from November 27, 2023 to January 10, 2024 and will offer the chance to receive Winged Dragon of Ra (alternative artwork). Players will also have the option to open a pack for free during the availability period. It’s time to duel and unlock the incredible and terrifying power of the Egyptian God in Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the definitive digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Fascinating 4K graphics*, more than 10,000 cards to collect**, a long single-player campaign Solo Mode, Online Duels, tournaments, events and much more. Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available free-to-play with in-game purchases on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. For more information on Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, visit: * On supported devices

** Some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases to unlock

Source: KONAMI