FuRyu has announced that it is working on Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami. It is an improved version of the Dungeon RPG of the same name for PlayStation 4 developed by Matrix Software, never left the borders of Japan. This new version will be released instead worldwide on PC localized in Englishalthough at the moment a possible launch window has not yet been revealed.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the first trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs: The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami – Trailer

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu