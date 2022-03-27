Konami’s trading card game has launched a limited-time thank you campaign.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! You have every reason to celebrate your achievements. Konami released its first title in 1998 and since then, their collectible card games have not ceased to have a huge community of fans. This time it’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links the one who is in luck, the game has surpassed the impressive number of 150 million downloads between its PC, iOS and Android versionsand Konami has decided to celebrate with rewards for their players.

All Duelists who log in before April 30 at 4:59 p.m. (Peninsula time) you can get:

Blue-Eyes White Dragon Card with Foil Prismatic Rarity



Dark Magician Card with Foil Prismatic Rarity



1 UR Dream Ticket and 1 SR Dream Ticket



1 UR Ticket with Prismatic Foil Rarity and 1 SR Ticket with Prismatic Foil Rarity



1 UR Normal Ticket with Foil Rarity and 1 SR Normal Ticket with Foil Rarity



Accessories: Game Mat, Card Sleeves



Icon



The impressive numbers of the Konami collectible card game leave us figures like that of the more than 75 billion letters that Duelists have collected and more than 7 billion Duels that have been held to date, data that the company itself has shared since its official website.

The success of the Yu-Gi-Oh!

Another of Konami’s winning hands is being Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the new card game from the veteran franchise that hit the market last January and has already surpassed 20 million downloads. Master Duel was presented as a proposal for more experienced playerswith a collection of over 10,000 cards that collect more than two decades of the popular JCC. If you want to know more about this complete card game, remember that our review of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

More about: Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, Rewards and Cards.