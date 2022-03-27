The Necaxa Rays continue to focus on continuing to improve in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and they have taken advantage of the break due to the FIFA Date to continue working on improving in the remainder of the contest and they did so until this Saturday from the Victoria Stadium.

The Necaxa under the command of Jaime Lozano they have rebounded and have climbed different positions in the general table and after a few days of rest, those from Aguascalientes closed the week this Saturday with a special training from the Victoria Stadium adjusting their pieces in order to receive America in the date 12 of Liga MX.

“Postcards from work this Saturday at the Victoria Stadium. Have a great day, Rayos!”, the club wrote on social networks, revealing some images of the training that Jaime Lozano’s players had.

Read more: Liga MX: Sergio Flores with the best minute average in Chivas, is not loved by the fans

In his last game of Clausura 2022 before the break of the MX League by the FIFA Date, the Necaxa achieved an important 1-3 victory visiting the Pumas at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, a victory that earned Jaime Lozano and Rodrigo Aguirre to be chosen in the ideal eleven on matchday 11.

With his victory as a visitor against the CougarsNecaxa achieved consecutive victories since a date before they had defeated Querétaro, placing in eighth position in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League with 14 points after four wins, two draws and five losses.

Read more: Liga MX: Cruz Azul continues to prepare the return to Clausura 2022 from La Noria