About 70 thousand residents of Vladivostok were left without electricity due to heavy rains

In Vladivostok, tens of thousands of residents were left without electricity due to the raging bad weather. This was reported by the press service of the Primorsky Territory Prosecutor’s Office in Telegram-channel.

Because of the downpour, part of the roads in the region were flooded, and children were evacuated in two kindergartens. Temporarily, drivers cannot move along the Ussuri federal road on the Sedanka section. Power went out on 16 streets.

“On August 25, between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m., eight power outages occurred on the territory of the regional capital, as a result of which a total of about 70,000 residents were left without public services,” the department said in a statement.