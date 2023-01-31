Boomerissima streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode, 31 January

Tonight, Tuesday 31 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2, the fourth episode of Boomerissima will be broadcast, the new program hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi which will compare two generations for the first time: that of the boomers, i.e. the VIPs who , like the presenter, loved the 80s and 90s a lot, and that of the millennials, the celebrities who instead mainly lived in the era of the new millennium. Where to see Boomerissima on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 21.20 on Rai 2 (digital terrestrial button 2, 102 on the Sky decoder).

Booming live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Boomerissima on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In all, five episodes should be aired (all recorded): the first on Tuesday 10 January 2023; the fifth and last Tuesday 14 February 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):