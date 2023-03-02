The complaint was filed by Duncan McCann, a father of three who is leading the campaign with the support of the Five Rights Group, for which he works.

McCann said the video-streaming platform had broken the law, which authorities recently began implementing, by collecting data on the “location, viewing habits and preferences” of nearly five million children.

Countries are striving to balance rights with legislation that protect social media users, especially children, from harmful content without violating freedom of expression.

“This is a massive, unauthorized social experiment for our children and the consequences are unknown,” McCann said in a statement, adding that “YouTube should change the design of its platform and delete the data it was collecting.”

YouTube response