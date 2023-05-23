Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new program entitled “Certificate in Digital Humanities” within the Department of Continuing Executive Education at the university.

The program aims to provide students with the specialized skills needed in data analysis, digital archiving and information organization, in addition to reading and writing new media and research methods.

The Digital Humanities Certificate is an intensive, one-year program that is open to students from all backgrounds and disciplines.

The program provides a comprehensive foundation in digital literacy, covering topics such as Introduction to Digital Humanities, Web Culture, Digital Systems, Information Science and Digital Revolution, Digital Art, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber ​​Security.

Professor Nathalie Braz, Professor of Private Law at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “By providing specialized courses and practical training, this program will not only help students develop their professional horizons further, but will also enable them to acquire the digital literacy skills necessary to adapt their professional behavior in society.” future ».

“The degree program in Digital Humanities provides students with a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of technology and the humanities, and contributes to developing their digital skills that are highly sought after by employers,” said Dr. Yann Rodier, Head of the Department of History at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.