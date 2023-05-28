In a classic Formula 1 weekend, Sunday is generally the most awaited day, the one that transmits the most anxiety, especially in the moments before departure, when one wonders what will happen. However, there is one weekend during the season where Saturday steals the show and takes center stage, for arguably the best qualifying of the year.

Monaco is a separate page in history, it is the challenge that every driver hopes and dreams of being able to win, where the margins are thinning and the beauty of a completed lap is revealed by skimming the walls. There are times when it counts simply being in the right place at the right time, knowing how to withstand the pressure of a tense and unpredictable qualification. On a track where the Red Bulls were vulnerable, on that track where being in pole position counted more than any other, Verstappen responded as Champion with a capital performance.

If one looked only at the time standings, the charm of today’s qualifying would probably not fully emerge, with an Alpine just under two tenths behind a Red Bull that has dominated the world championship up to now. But it is precisely this aspect that makes the Principality so special, which tends to compact the group by enhancing the talent of the riders and the confidence in the vehicle.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“In qualifying, you have to give it your all and risk everything. My first sector wasn’t ideal on my last lap, I think Turn 1 was a bit too cautious, but then I knew I was behind, so in the last split I given everything I had. I hit a few barriers, but of course I’m very happy to be on pole position for the first time,” explained the Milton Keynes team standard bearer in interviews.

On the other hand, there is a Ferrari that had very different expectations for qualifying, with the belief that it can aim for a leading Saturday. However, the SF-23 lacked that extra something, that small step to be able to conquer at least the front row. Already on Friday we noticed some unsatisfactory aspects in the behavior of the single-seater, which was yes agile in slow driving, as demonstrated also on Saturday, but very nervous in those medium/high speed areas which present bumps. The changes for Saturday morning didn’t have the desired effects, exacerbating the jumping in the fastest areas, such as at the Piscine. In view of qualifying, it was decided to take a slight step back, but while the others progressed, Ferrari remained at a standstill. Leclerc also had to surrender to Aston Martin, a bitter verdict for which the Monegasque did not hide his disappointment.

“I’m not satisfied with P3, but on the other hand we have to consider the situation we are in with the car. It was a very complicated qualifying, a bad weekend for me, above all because I have a lot of problems with the car. We struggle a lot on the bumps compared to the other cars, but in qualifying the car was a little more alive, I was a little more comfortable with the car and we managed to make P3, very close to pole position.So all in all, I’m happy , but I would have preferred to be first, of course,” Leclerc explained.

Pole man Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, celebrates at Parc Ferme Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Despite the tires not being perfectly in temperature for the first sector, an element that the driver himself had highlighted after the first free practice, already in turn one Verstappen proved to be the fastest in comparison with the Ferrarista, managing to bring a few km/h more at the center of the curve. It is interesting to note how in this phase Leclerc was constantly trying to attack the inside curb as much as possible, as if he were trying to exploit every inch of the track to close the corner, an element already visible on Friday.

This is also the area that allowed Alonso to score the absolute record in the first split, with an interpretation at the limit thanks to the tires already warmed up in the initial stages of the lap.

Equally interesting is the interpretation of the Massenet and Casino area, which brings with it a starting point for analysis that deserves attention: Leclerc and Verstappen face turn three with two completely different lines, with the Red Bull driver initially maintaining a more close by recovering meters on the rival. From the telemetry this aspect emerges minimally, while the difference in the change of direction between the Massenet curve and that of the Casino clearly stands out, in which the Ferrarista manages to get back on the accelerator earlier, thus bringing greater speed on the road.

Comparison Leclerc-Verstappen Qualifying Monaco Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A gap of about 7 km/h mainly due to the interpretation of Verstappen who, after having kept a narrower line going into the corner, had to widen his trajectory in the middle of the corner to take the second apex, thus delaying the return to the gas. A discourse that also applies to Fernando Alonso, perfect above all in entering and exiting the Casino.

Since Friday, Ferrari has shown a certain amount of fatigue in some particularly treacherous areas, such as turn 5, better known as Mirabeau. A particular section, with a lot of camber in the internal area: to mitigate the difficulties of the previous days, Leclerc attempted to maintain a wider line, while both Verstappen and Alonso opted for a trajectory that would allow him to cover fewer metres, even at the cost of end up on the bumpiest area.

Subtle discrepancies that didn’t lead to a big difference from a chronometric point of view, but which push you to tackle the next stretch, with a further assessment of the different approach to the Nuovelle Chicane, a stretch where Leclerc seemed to be the absolute ruler on Friday. Even on Saturday it was easy to spot the Red Bull Dutchman’s tendency to slightly sacrifice entry by anticipating the braking phase to take advantage of the second part of the chicane, the slower one where you need to attack the inside curb, an aspect where the RB19 was a little understaffed on Fridays.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

If in the first and in the second sector the partials were roughly equivalent between Verstappen and Leclerc, with Alonso who instead could count on an advantage of almost two tenths, the values ​​in the field were reversed in the last split, what turned out to be decisive for the assignment of the pole.

The aerodynamic load of the Aston Martin emerged at the tobacconist’s, with an AMR23 that was also reactive when rebounding on the accelerator, while Ferrari showed a little more uncertainty, especially in the deceleration phase rather than when travelling. The most significant stretch, however, is that of the swimming pools, where the two-time Red Bull champion was able to make the difference and find part of those tenths needed for pole.

As already highlighted in Friday’s practice, Verstappen was among the most effective entering the second chicane delle Piscine, even if he later showed a certain difficulty in recalling the inside curb: an aspect he had also reported in interviews, emphasizing how the RB19 needed to improve disconnect behavior. The set-up improvements made during the night provided that extra cue, allowing Hasselt’s standard bearer to maintain that aggressive approach going into the entrance, but without having to excessively sacrifice the second part of the chicane.

Comparison Leclerc-Verstappen Qualifying Monaco third sector Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

A stretch where realistically Alonso had now reached even with the tires at the limit, tired from the effort in the first and second sectors, being virtually beaten even by Charles Leclerc. On the first day of action on the track, Leclerc showed almost the opposite behavior of the two rivals, sacrificing entering the chicane to attack the inside curb and have better acceleration when exiting.

However, with pole still uncertain and played on the edge of hundredths of a second, it was the last two corners that defined the starting grid, giving pole to the two-time world champion. The Dutchman was perfect, maintaining a very clean line entering the Rascasse, unlike Alonso, slightly long precisely where the riders tend to close in order to get as close as possible to the wall which represents the virtual apex of the corner.

But the most beautiful dynamic to watch and tell is undoubtedly the one coming out of the Antony Noghes which leads onto the starting straight. In an attempt to maximize the footprint of the tires and ensure better traction, Verstappen keeps the steering wheel as straight as possible, even at the cost of slightly impacting the internal wall, thus earning those last cents useful for cementing one of his most nice pole positions in my career.