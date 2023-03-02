Boris, Bishop of Kherson, joined the fight to defend his country and his people. However, he does not use violence, he prefers to do it through religion and people’s beliefs. The war is not only on the front line, currently the Moscow Patriarchate is clashing with that of kyiv, which defends its independence with all its might.

In the Ukraine almost everyone is involved in the war, even those who preach the faith. In the country there are two Churches that are governed by a single religion: one depends on the Moscow Patriarchate and the other on Kiev, which is why it defends its identity and independence tooth and nail.

Between these two enemy sisters a fight to the death for the control of beliefs has begun and in the midst of the religious war, the priests are fighting on the front line to achieve victory.

How much can the church influence in a conflict of this dimension?



