Legal Adviser Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif confirmed that the spouses searching each other’s phones without the knowledge of the other, or accessing each other’s accounts on social media, is not considered a crime, and there is no penalty for it unless a crime is committed behind it, based on that the spouses do not need To ask each other’s permission to know such details, but the crime will be realized if either of them uses such data to defame the other.

Al-Sharif explained, in episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” through its accounts on social media, that Article (9) of the Rumors Law states that “he shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 100 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, each Whoever obtains, without permission or permission from the person concerned, a secret number, code, password, or the like, especially on a website, electronic information system, information network, or information technology means.

In the event that it is known that a specific person obtained this number, code, password, or the like, with the intention of committing a crime, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 300,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. .

He said, “Our digital life has become an inevitable reality, which we live every day, as people in the past depended on direct money mainly for payments, and now they deal with credit cards of various kinds, and carry out their operations in privacy with special passwords through their smartphones or devices. The widespread payment, as well as personal accounts on social media, enjoy privacy.”

He called on individuals to respect the privacy of others and their personal data on social media, which is guaranteed by law, and to impose punishment on anyone who violates it.



