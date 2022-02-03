Nayarit.- Those who wish to discover Nayarit magic will find in Compostela, the Island of Mexcaltitán, Jala and Sayulita Spectacular settings to enjoy with friends, your partner or family. In this quartet of Magical Towns there are options to practice ecotourism, gastrotourism, rural tourism and adventure.

The Villa of Santiago Compostela, ideal for romance

The Villa of Santiago de Compostela de Indias, better known as Compostela, is located in the south of the state, about 50 minutes from Tepic, the capital. In the past, mining was exploited in this Magical Town and tobacco was grown in the valleys. Today cigars continue to be produced in an artisanal way. Compostela has a coffee zone and visitors take part in tastings. Saddlery is also practiced, a craft activity in which leather goods are made.

The Villa of Santiago de Compostela de Indias, better known as Compostela, is located in the south of the state, about 50 minutes from Tepic, the capital.

Among the places to visit are the Parish of Santiago Apóstol and the former hacienda of the Countess of Miravalles. The destination is surrounded by places like El Molino, where tours are made in small boats. There are those who prefer to go to Punta El Custodio, to relax by the sea and enjoy a ceviche or a shaken fish.

Island of Mexcaltitán, you will be fascinated when you visit it

The Island of Mexcaltitán is located northwest of Santiago Ixcuintla, about two hours from Tepic. It is said that it is the cradle of Mexicanness due to its relationship with the mythical Aztlán, which, according to legend, was the place from which the Aztecs departed on their journey to find and found Tenochtitlán.

For some its name means “The place of the herons”; for others, “At the house of the Moon”. However, today it is known as “The Mexican Venice”, because during the rainy season its picturesque streets are flooded and both locals and visitors travel through them aboard a boat. The main activity is shrimp fishing. No one miss the tamales stuffed with this ingredient. Barcinas are also very famous, spheres made with blankets and palm leaves, to preserve dried shrimp.

Jala, the place of tradition, delicacies and nature

Jala is a municipality with a picturesque and colonial atmosphere where time seems to have stopped. This magical town is located approximately one hour from Tepic and is located on the imposing Ceboruco volcano and surrounded by beautiful natural landscapes. It is worth taking a bike ride to discover the hidden gems.

You have to admire the Lateran Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption, the church of the Convent of the Clean and Pure Conception of Mary, the sanctuary of the Nativity, as well as the streets and the main square.

This destination is very special for the production of large corn and for its cuisine based on this grain. In fact, in August the “Elote Fair” is celebrated. No one should leave without trying the giant tostadas, pozoles with different types of corn kernels, baked gorditas, Esquites or the encanelados, a typical dessert. An itinerary should include a visit to Cerro de la Cruz, where pilgrims arrive every May 3.

Sayulita, the Magical town that you must visit

In addition to Pueblo Mágico, Sayulita is one of the most desired beach destinations in the Riviera Nayarit. It attracts with its colorful streets, its relaxed atmosphere and its great tourist offer. It boasts accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to campsites and RV parking. There are countless businesses, some sell baked bread and rustic pizzas, others set up romantic tables to enjoy delicious dinners. There is no shortage of shops that sell handicrafts, especially made by the Huicholes, and art galleries. Good vibes prevail, the coming and going of surfers who, carrying their board, go in search of the best waves. The destination is also pampered by those who wish to make a yoga retreat.

In addition to Pueblo Mágico, Sayulita is one of the most desired beach destinations in the Riviera Nayarit. It attracts with its colorful streets, its relaxed atmosphere and its great tourist offer.

Take note

For the State of Nayarit, the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association, the health and well-being of travelers is a priority, which is why biosafety protocols are followed (https:// covid19.nayarit.gob.mx/). Until the closing of this edition, the destination is in the green color of the Epidemiological Traffic Light. It should be noted that Riviera Nayarit received the Safe Travel Seal assigned by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

religious tourism. Five churches in Sinaloa that you have to visit during this Holy Week

Three magical towns in Sinaloa to visit during Holy Week

Three beautiful beaches in Sinaloa to visit during Holy Week