Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has sparked a bit of a social media frenzy after posting an Instagram Story wearing the number seven.
He was the star of the team that became FA Youth Cup champion with United in 2021/22, Garnacho comes from a great campaign in the first team of the Manchester red box in which he made 35 appearances in all competitions and became into a weapon of the Ten Hag team attack that became increasingly important as the season progressed.
One telltale sign that the teenager is about to get a new number is that his “49” shirt is no longer available for fans to buy at the club’s official store after the new kit was released for next season.
It has already been reported that United are considering handing over the historic number seven shirt, which has been left vacant since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in November, to the young Garnacho.
Jadon Sancho was a candidate as he wore the number at Borussia Dortmund but was unable to wear this number as he was riding Edinson Cavani’s back when he arrived at Old Trafford. Now, due to his irregular shape, it is believed that the time is not yet right for Sancho to inherit this historic shirt and all the extra weight that comes with it.
If there’s one thing Garnacho doesn’t lack, it’s confidence, he may have exactly what it takes to be United’s next number 7.
His latest social media post, while not directly related to the jersey, has gotten fans talking about this possibility. After reaching seven million followers on Instagram, Garnacho posted a mock image of himself wearing a (non-United) shirt with the number seven on the back. It should be noted that his profile on this social network is ‘garnacho7’, which shows great affinity with the number.
If Garnacho doesn’t end up wearing the “7” for United next season, other currently vacant options more befitting a major first-team player are 15 and 24.
Manchester United’s number ‘7’ shirt holds such prestige due to the many club legends who have worn it for decades.
George Best was the first Old Trafford idol who made it famous, but was followed by other legends Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo who ended up giving this number prestige.
But no one who has worn the number “7” since Ronaldo’s first departure from the club in 2009 has managed to shine in the shirt, or even lasted more than two or three years. Ronaldo himself even struggled to recapture the magic upon his return in 2021, scoring 24 goals in all competitions in his first season but then going out the back door halfway through his second.
Each new player who used it and was unsuccessful only generates an increase in pressure for the next in line
Every Manchester United number 7 – In the Premier League era
|
PLAYER
|
CAMPAIGNS IN WHICH THE 7 WAS USED
|
Andrei Kanchelskis
|
1992/93*
|
dion dublin
|
1992/93*
|
Clayton Blackmore
|
1992/93*
|
Bryan Robson
|
1992/93*
|
eric cantona
|
1992/93* – 1996/97
|
david beckham
|
1997/98 – 2002/03
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
2003/04 – 2008/09
|
michael owen
|
2009/10 – 2011/12
|
Antonio valencia
|
2012/13
|
angel di maria
|
2014/15
|
Memphis DePay
|
2015/16 – 2016/17
|
Alexis Sanchez
|
2017/18 – 2018/19
|
edinson cavani
|
2020/21 – 2021/22
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
2021/22 – 2022/23
* THERE WERE NO FIXED NUMBERS IN THE SQUAD
