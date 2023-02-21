soccer

It was a special memory organized at the Olympic stadium by Sports and Health for Sinisa Mihajlovic, the former Sampdoria midfielder on the day he would have turned 54. In addition to the family, the delegations of AS Roma and SS Lazio also took part in the initiative. “A true, sincere, direct partner with a great personality. An extraordinary example of strength and courage”, said the moved former Giallorossi footballer Alessio Scarchilli. “Sinisa was a builder, both on and off the field. I feel a sense of inadequacy because I can’t say what I feel for him. Thinking of him I just feel like saying thank you,” underlined the historic Lazio team manager, Maurizio Manzini.



