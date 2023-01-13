Putin publicly humiliated his deputy prime minister, Manturov. During a video conference, the Russian president harshly filmed what many consider his protégé because, according to him, he works too slowly. In particular the man, minister for trade and industry, has been criticized for his failure to get contracts in time.

In a video call broadcast on Russian TV in which Putin praised his ministers’ handling of the economy, the Russian president repeatedly interrupted Manturov as the minister outlined detailed plans for planes, helicopters and ships. “These 700 aircraft, including helicopters… need to clarify with the defense ministry… several companies have not yet received orders,” Putin said.

“Denis Valentinovich, he arranged everything, but there are no contracts. Why, in fact, are you pretending not to understand?” the Russian president then asked, giving the deputy prime minister a month to resolve the various issues. Manturov then promised that his department would do everything possible with economic partners. “No, do it within a month. Don’t you understand what situation we are in? We have to do it in a month, no later.”

However, public scoldings are a great classic of Russian politics, often dramatized and serve to reassure the public about the solidity and authority of the leader. One of Putin’s most famous was at the beginning of the war in Ukraine against Sergey Narishkin, director of the International Intelligence Service. In that case the victim even began to stammer with the images that went around the world.