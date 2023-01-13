Colonel Suvorov: BMP-3 is the Russian analogue of the American BMP Bradley

The Russian analogue of the American BMP Bradley is the BMP-3. About it TASS said the colonel of the reserve, an expert in the field of armored vehicles, candidate of military sciences Sergei Suvorov.

“The BMP-3 has a guided weapon system that launches a guided missile through the barrel of a 100mm gun. To do this, the latest modifications of the BMP-3 are equipped with an automatic loader, ”the specialist said.

The expert called the firing range the advantage of the BMP-3 over the Bradley. “Moreover, the firing range of the BMP-3 complex is almost a kilometer longer than the TOW complex on the Bradley BMP,” the expert noted.

Also, according to Suvorov, the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, which the United States plans to transfer to Ukraine, are poorly adapted to the black soil of the latter.

In total, Washington, as part of the largest aid package, promised to transfer 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv.