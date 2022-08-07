HOrigin identifiers such as “Made in . . .” are only partially suitable as a reliable source for answers to obvious questions about a product. For example, where it actually comes from, whether it delivers what it promises, or even under what conditions it was manufactured. A last button embroidered in Italy magically turns the dress made elsewhere into “Made in Italy”. And whether the hand blender “Made in Germany” actually lasts longer than any other is uncertain at the time of purchase.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

In terms of image, these country designations are still worlds apart. “Made in Italy” and “Made in France” are still nice marketing buzzwords that suggest glamour. “Made in Germany” still stands for quality. This list can be continued indefinitely, but it is interesting what has happened to everything from Scandinavia in recent years that can now be marketed in the short form “scandi”. In the past, these were practical things that were often loyal companions to their owners for a long time, such as a Volvo station wagon or an Ikea shelf. Then came Hygge, Lagom and Lykke, relaxed attitudes to life, as export products, which for so long explained the Scandi lifestyle for the better, until the Scandi fashion brands (Ganni, Stine Goya, Second Female, Samsøe Samsøe, to name just one to name a few) could rival those from London, Paris and Milan. Now even the cereal bowl looks a little bit smarter in a shade called Scandi Gray.



It looks like the same hairstylist was at work: Models Kendall Jenner (right) and Hailey Bieber at a party in April.

Image: kendaljenner/Instagram



This also applies to the “Scandi-Wave”, which does not mean Nordic cooling at the current temperatures, but a hairstyle, not to say a trend hairstyle this summer. True to their origins, these big, close-set waves are the antithesis of the elaborate, aggressive perm of the 80’s. The Scandi Wave, on the other hand, seems as relaxed and at the same time suitable for everyday use and presentable as everything from the corner up there. Danish hairstylist Nicci Welsh came up with the hairstyle a few years ago, and the wave has only grown ever since. Scandi influencers like Emili Sindlev and Jeanette Madsen wear them, of course. But Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Sophie Taylor are also there. For the curls you need a round brush and a wave iron. But it can also be done more effortlessly, not to say more Scandinavian: slightly dampen the hair, braid it, go to sleep and wake up with curls.