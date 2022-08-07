Athletics | The 15-year-old super promise humiliated competitors four years older at the World Youth Championships

15-year-old Sharifa Davronova won the under-20 World Championship gold in the triple jump in showmanship. He beat his opponents four years older by 66 cents.

Athletics at the Under-20 World Championships in Colombia, an incredible performance from a 15-year-old athlete was seen on Sunday night.

Uzbek triple jumper Sharifa Davronova jumped the World Championship gold in a competition where some of his opponents were as much as four years older than him.

On top of everything, Davronova was completely superior in the competition. His winning result was 14.04, compared to the 19-year-old who finished second Sohane Aucagos jumped 13.38.

14.04 is the top result in the world for under-20s this season, and at the same time also the Uzbek’s own record.

“Look at that!” even the commentator of the competition was shocked when he saw Dovronova’s result.

Davronova broke the 14-meter mark for the first time in his life in the World Cup final. His previous record was a jump of 13.92 in May.

The young super talent would have taken bronze in the triple jump final of Saturday’s Kaleva Games with a result of 14.04.

Davronova has gathered success in her home country also as a sprinter. He is a two-time Uzbekistani champion of the adult indoor competition at 60 meters.