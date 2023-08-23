A professor of food sciences at the Egyptian University of Ain Shams, Dr. Muhammad Al-Hofy, answers to “Sky News Arabia” website, “Yes.” A person can appear younger than his real age, with great vitality and activity, if he follows a health and preventive system in life, in terms of food and sports. and mental state.

preventive food

The limbic link between the importance of preventive healthy food and the youthful, vital appearance of the body on the basis of:

A healthy diet prevents disease by reducing inflammation and cell damage. It increases the body’s self-defense (immunity), thus accelerating self-healing by fighting viruses and bacteria.

This system also protects human DNA, which over time is exposed to damage if it is exposed to food, water and air pollution.

Proper food repairs and regenerates damaged and aging stem cells.

How do we choose this food?

A food science professor presents examples of the food needed to achieve each of the above:

Activating immunity is by eating food; Such as olive oil, broccoli, hot peppers, and zinc found in meat and fish.

Repair and regeneration of stem cells by eating fish, fish oil, dark chocolate, mango and olive oil.

Stimulating DNA to repair itself and turn off harmful genes by eating spinach, carrots, oranges, berries, broccoli, red peppers, lentils, eggs, sardines, flaxseeds, coffee and tea.

All of the above is required by a healthy digestive system, to be able to extract useful elements from food. In order to improve the functioning of the digestive system, it is necessary to protect the beneficial bacteria in it, by eating yogurt, curdled milk, kiwi, beans rich in fiber, and all fermented foods, while avoiding refined sugars and processed foods that contain preservatives.

Necessities cannot be left out

Proper food alone is not enough. In order for a person to protect himself from the evil of satiation and obesity, and to maintain a graceful, lively, youthful appearance, other necessary matters are required of him as well, which are according to Al-Houfi’s advice: